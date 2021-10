This is the Autogefühl in-depth review of the all-new BMW 2-Series Active Tourer. We're taking a look at Exterior, Interior and technology.



You have to love the BMW names. If you remember when the X5 came out it wasn't an SUV, it was an SAV (Sport Activity Vehicle).



Now this is the Active Tourer MPV Or ATMPV. If Crypto continues to grow maybe the next models will be called ATM's.



Now go enjoy Hans Gruber do his review and tell us what you think of this new BMW.