VIDEO REVIEW: BMW 3 Series vs. Audi S4 vs. Mercedes C-Class vs. Genesis G70 vs. DS9. The Cars That Have Been Rendered MEANINGLESS In 2023?

If you're looking for a luxurious and family-friendly sedan, then you've come to the right place! In this video, we'll be comparing the best mid-range sedans of 2023 to help you find the perfect one for your needs. The vehicles we'll be examining include the BMW 3 Series, Audi S4, Mercedes C-Class, Genesis G70, and DS9.



We understand that you might be concerned about the S4's higher price point and the DS9's classification as a competitor to the 5 Series and E-Class. However, the S4 still shares many similarities in terms of style and practicality with the other sedans in this group, and once you factor in additional features, the price of the other sedans may be comparable to that of the DS9. So, the question is whether it's worth paying a little more to move up a class.



These cars USED to mean EVERYTHING. Have they ALL been Rendered MEANINGLESS?











