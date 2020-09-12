VIDEO REVIEW: BMW M2 CS. Pretty Sweet, But Can YOU Pick A BETTER Choice For The $$$?

Agent001 submitted on 12/9/2020 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:37:37 PM

Views : 176 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

2021 BMW M2 CS ($96,846 CAD, $83,600 USD).

The quickest 2 series ever produced.  444 Horsepower, a lightweight carbon fibre hood and roof, cup 2 tires, active dampers - but does it add up to a perfect M2?





