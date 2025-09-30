VIDEO REVIEW: BMW Turbo Concept. Where Does This CLASSIC Rank In Your Book?

In 1972, BMW unveiled the Turbo Concept at the Munich Summer Olympics, a bold statement of the brand’s vision for the future, blending cutting-edge safety, aerodynamics, and performance. Designed by the renowned Paul Bracq, the Turbo Concept was a visual and technical masterpiece, featuring sleek, futuristic styling and distinctive gullwing doors that captured the imagination of car enthusiasts. Powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, it delivered an impressive 280 horsepower, accelerating from 0 to 62 mph in just 6.6 seconds—a remarkable feat for its time. The concept wasn’t just about speed; it showcased BMW’s commitment to innovation with advanced safety features like a reinforced chassis, integrated roll bar, and early anti-lock braking systems, setting new benchmarks for automotive design.



Though only two prototypes were ever produced, the Turbo Concept’s impact was profound. Its aerodynamic shape and engineering advancements directly influenced the development of the BMW M1, the brand’s first mid-engine supercar, which became an icon of performance and design. The Turbo Concept also laid the groundwork for BMW’s M division, which would go on to produce some of the most celebrated performance vehicles in automotive history. Its bold lines, innovative technology, and forward-thinking approach continue to inspire concept car design, serving as a touchstone for automakers striving to balance aesthetics with functionality.



The Turbo Concept remains a symbol of BMW’s ambition to push boundaries. Its legacy endures not only in the M1 but also in the brand’s ongoing pursuit of excellence in performance and innovation. Decades later, the Turbo Concept’s striking design and pioneering spirit still resonate, reminding us of BMW’s ability to envision the future while setting new standards in the automotive world.



Where does it rank in your book of classics?



















