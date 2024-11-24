VIDEO REVIEW: BUYER BEWARE! Rivian MOVING BACKWARDS On Gen 2 And LOSING ITS JUICE?

In this unique challenge, Kyle embarks on an "Out of Spec 10% Challenge" to test the real-world efficiency of electric vehicles under stringent conditions. Here's the setup:



* Initial State: The vehicle starts at a charging station with its battery preconditioned to 10% state of charge (SoC).

* Charging Strategy: Plug in for exactly 15 minutes to simulate a quick charge scenario typical in long-distance travel.

* Driving Conditions: Post-charge, the vehicle is driven at a consistent speed of 80 mph until it hits back to 10% SoC, putting the car's range and efficiency under scrutiny.



During this test, Kyle not only evaluates the car's performance in terms of range and charging speed but also experiences some unexpected issues with the Generation 2 Rivian. Known for his detailed breakdowns, Kyle goes on a candid rant about these flaws, offering viewers an unfiltered look at the vehicle's shortcomings. This challenge not only serves as an endurance test for the EV but also provides critical feedback for manufacturers and insights for consumers considering electric vehicles for long trips.









