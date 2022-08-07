VIDEO REVIEW: CAR WARS! Audi RS3 vs. Mercedes-AMG A45 S. Which Is BETTER And Does ANYONE Even CARE ANYMORE?

Which is the best German compact performance car - the Mercedes-AMG A45 S, or the Audi RS3? Well, we’re here to find out!



Mat’s got his hands on both of these performance pocket rockets and he’s going to run you through everything you need to know to find out which is best! (Ok, it’s the RS3 saloon rather than the hatchback, but it’s basically the same car…)



So let’s have a look at the stats. Starting with the Audi, it’s packing a 2.5-litre 5-cylinder turbo petrol engine under the bonnet, that’s good for 400hp & 500Nm of torque. It’s equipped with all-wheel drive, and Audi claims it can hit 60mph in just 3.8 seconds.



As for the AMG, it’s actually down a cylinder, with a 2-litre 4-cylinder engine housed up front. However, it’s worth noting that this is the most powerful 2-litre 4-cylinder engine in the world, so it can put down 421hp and 500Nm - so it’s more powerful than the Audi! It can also hit 60mph slightly quicker, at 3.7 seconds.



In terms of styling, it’s fair to say the Audi is definitely a bit more understated than the AMG. Sure it comes with two huge oval exhaust pipes along with some big air intakes up front, but that’s nothing compared to the AMG’s huge wing and quad exhaust tips!



But here is the question Spies...Does ANYONE even CARE anymore about cars like these? Would you buy either?











