VIDEO REVIEW! CAR WARS! BMW M2 Vs. BMW 240i. WHICH Is The THINKING MAN'S Choice And WHICH Would YOU Choose?

Video review of the latest BMW 2 Series in the form of the top-dog M240i. This car packs more power than an M2 and costs significantly less. Is this the ideal M car for people on a budget?

WHICH would YOU choose with your own $$$?





