VIDEO REVIEW: CURIOUS About The New Engines On The 2027 Chevy Silverado? This Should Help!

The 2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 arrives as a full redesign with a powertrain lineup that leans hard into capability and nostalgia while modernizing GM’s small-block legacy. Four engines are offered, all mated to a 10-speed automatic, giving buyers a clear choice between efficiency, torque, and traditional V8 character.



The headline upgrades are the all-new sixth-generation small-block V8s that replace the outgoing 5.3- and 6.2-liter engines. The 5.7-liter L76 produces 402 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque—gains of 47 hp and 45 lb-ft over the old 5.3. It revives the classic 350-cubic-inch displacement and delivers the lineup’s highest towing rating of up to 13,700 pounds when properly equipped. The larger 6.6-liter L78 makes 481 hp and 501 lb-ft, up 61 hp and 41 lb-ft from the previous 6.2, making it the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 in the light-duty pickup segment. Its towing max is lower (around 9,700 pounds), and it is limited to higher trims such as the High Country and ZR2, where it requires four-wheel drive.



These engines share architecture with the Corvette’s LS6 but are tuned for truck duty—emphasizing low-end torque, durability, towing, and long-haul refinement rather than peak rpm performance. Key updates include a longer stroke for the displacement bump, higher compression ratios, larger throttle bodies, revised intake manifolds, and dual (port plus direct) fuel injection for better efficiency and smoother operation.



The base engine is the enhanced 2.7-liter TurboMax turbocharged four-cylinder, now rated at 350 hp and 455 lb-ft (up 40 hp and 25 lb-ft). It gains a 10-speed automatic (replacing the prior eight-speed) and is standard on most lower and mid trims, with a max towing capacity around 9,400 pounds. Completing the lineup is the carryover 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel inline-six, still producing 305 hp and a strong 495 lb-ft of torque. It offers strong towing (up to about 12,000 pounds) and benefits from a larger 34-gallon fuel tank that can push highway range past 900 miles. It remains the only diesel available in a half-ton pickup.



Early first-drive impressions highlight the V8s as smooth, refined, and responsive, with the 6.6-liter delivering an especially satisfying exhaust note and strong real-world performance. The 5.7 stands out as a versatile workhorse that balances power and the highest towing number, while the updated TurboMax and diesel cover efficiency and long-range needs. Fuel economy figures for the new V8s have not yet been published, so real-world efficiency remains a point to watch. Overall, the 2027 Silverado’s engine options give truck buyers more power and capability across the board without abandoning the V8 formula that has defined the model for decades.



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