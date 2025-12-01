VIDEO REVIEW: Cadillac Escalade IQ. RATE The 'IQ' Of Someone Who Would Spend $160k On This EV?

The Cadillac Escalade IQ, an all-electric marvel in the luxury SUV segment, has made headlines with its staggering $160,000 price tag. The question on many minds: what does it say about the intelligence, or 'IQ', of someone who would invest in this behemoth?



Starting with the vehicle itself, the Escalade IQ boasts an impressive 450-mile range, thanks to a massive 200 kWh battery, setting a new benchmark for electric vehicle range in the luxury class. It promises to deliver 750 horsepower, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in under five seconds, which is remarkable for an SUV of this size. The interior is decked out with luxury, featuring a 55-inch panoramic LED display, opulent seating, and advanced tech like Google Built-In and Super Cruise.



However, the price point does raise eyebrows. At $160,000, the Escalade IQ isn't just a vehicle; it's a statement. Critics might argue that spending this much on an electric SUV, even one as luxurious as the Escalade IQ, could be seen as an extravagant use of resources. Yet, for those who view it as an investment in cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and unparalleled comfort, the 'IQ' of such a decision is high.



Keep in mind also, it weighs OVER THREE THOUSAND POUNDS MORE than the Escalade V and the normal Escalade is the best vehicle in its class.



Watch this video review and make your decision and discuss...















