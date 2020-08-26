VIDEO REVIEW: Can The M-Performance Package SAVE The Look Of The New BMW 4-Series?

Agent001 submitted on 8/26/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:33:39 PM

0 user comments | Views : 612 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Design and equipment lines with a clear focus on driving dynamics.

M Sport model available as an alternative to standard specification. Also available: M Sport package Pro including eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, 19-inch M light-alloy wheels and sporty soundtrack for the interior. The extensive selection of M Performance Parts available from the launch of the new BMW 4 Series Coupé.

BMW M440i xDrive Coupé:
The six-cylinder in-line petrol engine, 48V mild hybrid technology (8 kW/11 hp), eight-speed Steptronic transmission, BMW xDrive.
Capacity: 2,998 cc, output: 275 kW/374 hp at 5,500 – 6,500 rpm,
max. torque: 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) at 1,900 – 5,000 rpm.
Acceleration [0 – 100 km/h (62 mph)]: 4.5 seconds,
top speed: 250 km/h (155 mph).
Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1 – 6.8 l/100 km (39.8 – 41.5 mpg imp), CO2 emissions, combined: 163 – 155 g/km, exhaust standard: Euro 6d.

The key question here is can THIS performance look FIX the polarizing look of the grill?




VIDEO REVIEW: Can The M-Performance Package SAVE The Look Of The New BMW 4-Series?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]