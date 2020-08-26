VIDEO REVIEW: Can The M-Performance Package SAVE The Look Of The New BMW 4-Series?

Design and equipment lines with a clear focus on driving dynamics. M Sport model available as an alternative to standard specification. Also available: M Sport package Pro including eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, 19-inch M light-alloy wheels and sporty soundtrack for the interior. The extensive selection of M Performance Parts available from the launch of the new BMW 4 Series Coupé.



BMW M440i xDrive Coupé:

The six-cylinder in-line petrol engine, 48V mild hybrid technology (8 kW/11 hp), eight-speed Steptronic transmission, BMW xDrive.

Capacity: 2,998 cc, output: 275 kW/374 hp at 5,500 – 6,500 rpm,

max. torque: 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) at 1,900 – 5,000 rpm.

Acceleration [0 – 100 km/h (62 mph)]: 4.5 seconds,

top speed: 250 km/h (155 mph).

Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1 – 6.8 l/100 km (39.8 – 41.5 mpg imp), CO2 emissions, combined: 163 – 155 g/km, exhaust standard: Euro 6d.



The key question here is can THIS performance look FIX the polarizing look of the grill?







