VIDEO REVIEW: Could YOU Ever See Yourself In Today’s Era Of Cars Choosing A FWD Sportscar? Or Are They Out For Good?

Hyundai Veloster N Drive With Manual Transmission-Can sports car be front wheel drive? Are they any good? The Hyundai Veloster N shows us just how fun a properly executed FWD hot hatch can really be. It's a joy to drive, even though FWD sports cars face many challenges. In this video, we'll break down weight transfer, the traction circle, limited slip differentials, torque steer, brakes, how FF layouts impact cost, driving in bad weather, and get into what makes cars fun to drive. Ultimately, which wheels are driven may have a lower impact than you'd initially expect on what actually makes a car fun to drive.



Could you ever see yourself in today’s era of cars choosing a FWD sportscar? Or are they out for good?







