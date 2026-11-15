VIDEO REVIEW: DO NOT BUY UNTIL YOU WATCH! A VERDICT Is Rendered On The Old And New Subaru Outback.

The 2026 Subaru Outback brings a full redesign that turns the long-running adventure wagon into something more upright and SUV-like. It sits roughly 1.4–2 inches taller with a flatter roof, which delivers noticeably more headroom and a bit more usable cargo space behind the rear seats. The styling is boxier, with heavier cladding and a more aggressive front end that trades some of the previous model’s wagon character for a rugged crossover look.?



Inside, the updates are more meaningful. Subaru finally moved away from the previous vertical touchscreen-heavy setup. The 2026 gets a larger 12.1-inch horizontal display, a standard 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and—most importantly—physical climate controls and buttons back on the dash. The cabin feels more refined and quieter thanks to extra sound deadening, and the overall package is easier to live with day-to-day.?



Under the hood, little has changed in a way that matters. The base 2.5-liter boxer makes 180 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque (down 2 hp and up 2 lb-ft from the 2025), while the turbo 2.4-liter XT still delivers the same 260 hp and 277 lb-ft. Both pair with the familiar CVT and symmetrical all-wheel drive. Real-world performance and efficiency remain essentially the same; any “refinement” is subtle rather than transformative.?



The decisive issue is price. The 2026 starts higher because Subaru dropped the base trim, and comparable equipped models (especially Touring and XT versions) cost several thousand dollars more than equivalent 2025s. Early 2026 inventory has carried little to no discounting, while remaining 2025 Outbacks are available well below MSRP—sometimes by $3,000 or more on well-equipped examples. When you factor in the modest gains in space, tech, and refinement against nearly identical powertrains, capability (same 8.7-inch ground clearance), and core driving experience, the premium is hard to justify.?



The 2026 is a competent, more modern Outback that improves the interior experience and adds a bit of presence. But the changes do not deliver a meaningfully better vehicle for most buyers. If you can find a well-equipped 2025 at a discount, that is the smarter buy. The video’s verdict holds: don’t spend more for the new one when the outgoing model still delivers the practical, all-weather capability people want from an Outback at a lower cost.











