VIDEO REVIEW: DON'T Buy A Jeep Wrangler 4XE BEFORE You See THIS! ESPECIALLY If Rear Cargo Capacity Matters To You.

009 did a story a few days back talking about the high take rate of the Wrangler 4XE in the mix of the iconic Jeeps.

But there ARE some BIG tradeoffs you need to know about BEFORE you spend all that JING.

This is the best video we've seen pointing out the real pros and cons of this 'misunderstood' Jeep.

He shows the real pure EV range and points out some possible gamebreakers that regular Wrangler owners love.

Take a look and tell us if you learned something you didn't already know about the vehicle. I know we did.

And as much as I love Jeep's one think on the 4XE took me right out of the game.





