VIDEO REVIEW: DRIVEN! The New Tesla Model Y. Will THIS RE-INVIGORATE Interest In the Brand?

The 2025 Tesla Model Y "Juniper" refresh brings significant upgrades, making it a refined contender in the electric SUV market. Externally, it sports a Cybertruck-inspired full-width front light bar, sleeker headlights, and a rear light bar with a unique reflective design, enhancing its modern aesthetic. Improved aerodynamics boost efficiency, extending the Long Range AWD’s EPA-estimated range to 320 miles (up from 311). The interior feels premium with soft-touch materials, ventilated front seats, a 15.4-inch central touchscreen, and an 8-inch rear passenger display. Ambient lighting and a quieter cabin, thanks to acoustic glass and enhanced noise reduction, elevate comfort. A revised suspension delivers a smoother, more planted ride, addressing past criticisms of stiffness, while steering feels more progressive. The Launch Series Long Range AWD accelerates from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds, quicker than its predecessor. However, the minimalist interior and reliance on touchscreen controls may not suit everyone, and the $59,990 starting price for the Launch Series is steep. Overall, the refreshed Model Y is quieter, more comfortable, and visually striking, solidifying its position as a top electric SUV despite increased competition.



