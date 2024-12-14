VIDEO REVIEW: Dodge Charger EV. No CHARGE In This CHARGER?

Kyle experienced the new Dodge Charger EV for the first time. He began with a comprehensive tour of the vehicle, highlighting its muscular design and modern interior. On a street drive, he noted the car's smooth acceleration and responsive handling, but expressed concerns about the sound simulation, which he felt lacked the authenticity of a traditional muscle car. The real test came on a drift course and a track, where the Charger’s performance was put to the test. Despite the car's impressive power output and agile cornering, Kyle found the driving dynamics somewhat underwhelming compared to its gas-powered siblings. After a few laps, his final verdict was less than stellar; he criticized the Charger EV for not fully capturing the essence of what makes a muscle car thrilling, suggesting that the transition to electric might have sacrificed too much of the classic Dodge character.



All we can say from our experience watching his videos and hearing his opinions is the new Charger MUST be bad. Seeing we can't remember him not being over the moon on any EV until this.



Is he right or did he blow it on this one?



















