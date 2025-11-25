VIDEO REVIEW: Dude DUMPS His Tesla Model 3 PERFORMANCE For A Honda Prologue. Can You GUESS How This Has Worked Out SO FAR!

This absolute genius just traded his Tesla—the car that drives itself, updates overnight, and makes you look like you have a functioning brain—for a Honda Prologue. Yes, the electric Honda that looks like a depressed Chevrolet Blazer had a one-night stand with a 2012 CR-V.



Bro really said, “You know what I miss? Buttons. Physical buttons everywhere. And a dealership experience where Chad in a polo shirt calls me ‘big guy’ while trying to sell me nitrogen tires.” He wanted that authentic “my SUV runs on hopes, dreams, and a 10-hour charge at a Buc-ee’s” lifestyle.



He sold a car with 0-60 in under 3 seconds for one that accelerates like it’s permanently stuck in eco-mode and emotionally distressed. The Prologue’s range? Whatever Honda’s marketing team felt like writing that morning. Supercharging network? Lol, enjoy Electrify America praying circles at 42 kW while your battery negotiates with Jesus.



Congratulations, king. You paid $55k to cosplay as someone who “supports competition” while single-handedly making Tesla owners feel superior. The only thing more cooked than your resale value is whatever’s left of your decision-making skills. Welcome to the resistance… of basic physics and common sense. Enjoy your $400 “home charger installation consultation,” legend.











Dude buys a Honda Prologue and immediately regrets it after selling his Tesla pic.twitter.com/RBY4T8xEKg — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) November 25, 2025



