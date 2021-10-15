VIDEO REVIEW: EV WARS! New BMW i4 M50 Vs. Tesla. Your Friend Asks YOU WHICH YOU Would Choose And WHY?

Agent001 submitted on 10/15/2021

The i4 M50 is not only BMW's first all-electric performance car, it's also the first EV to wear the famous M badge. If there's to be an electric car that appeals to driving enthusiasts, then this should be it. The i4 M50 certainly packs a punch - it produces 537bhp from a dual electric motor setup, which is sent to all four wheels. Despite weighing almost 2.3 tonnes, BMW claims that the i4 provides the sharp, agile handling one would expect from an M model





So your friend asks you, should I but the BMW or A Tesla? What would YOU recommend? And for WHAT reasons?




