VIDEO REVIEW: FIRST DATE With The New Porsche 911 GT3 (992 Generation). One Of The MOST Exciting Cars Presented By Two EXTREMELY Boring Germans. Fun Times!

Agent001 submitted on 11/24/2020 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:36:15 PM
Views : 140 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com
The new Porsche 911 GT3 (992 generation) is coming soon and Henry Catchpole got an EXCLUSIVE first look and ride along with Andreas Preuninger.
They also spent some time in the most exclusive GT Porsche garage on the planet.
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news