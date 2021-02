Mat’s got his hands on a new Tesla Model 3 Performance. .. And he's here to share a truly in-depth review with you!



As you’d expect from the name, the Model 3 Performance is one EV which can compete with the best when it’s on the road. With dual electric motors, it can put down 462hp and 639Nm of torque… That’s 96hp & 130Nm more than the Model 3 Long Range! Not only that, but its claimed range is only 8 miles shy of what the long range can achieve, too!



Are you impressed or depressed?