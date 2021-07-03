VIDEO REVIEW: FOR THOSE WHO STILL LOVE SEDANS, WE SALUTE YOU. With This Review Of The 2021 Audi S8

The Audi S8 combines progressive luxury with dynamic athleticism while honing its reputation as the benchmark for the brand’s engineering efforts with an innovative suspension system and exceptional performance. Starting at $130,900.*



The Audi S8 features outstanding performance and design that stands out with stylistic elements like aluminum-optic exterior mirror housings and trim along the lower section, S model specific bumpers, and dual twin-outlet exhaust pipes.









This is where design sophistication and tech innovation form a harmonious union. Expert craftsmanship and a host of luxury features show that the interior of the Audi S8 has achieved architectural significance.



The user-friendly interface of Audi MMI® touch response allows for access to an array of infotainment features such as your playlists or favorite stations, text messages, navigation and phone calls.



The sophisticated Driver Assistance systems in the Audi S8 utilizes advance technologies such as an infrared camera and sonar that can help add confidence to your drive.



