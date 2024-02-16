VIDEO REVIEW: Fangchengbao Bao 5-If A Chinese SUV Clone Had A ORGY With A Defender, Bronco, G-Class, And Land Cruiser.

BYD, a Chinese automaker, is launched a new off-road brand called Fangchengbao Bao, starting with the introduction of the Bao 5, also known as the Formula Leopard. This new vehicle is a plug-in hybrid SUV with a body-on-frame construction, making it suitable for off-road adventures. The Bao 5 features a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine, two electric motors, and three differential locks, offering a combined power output of 505 kW (677 hp) and 760 N⋅m (77.5 kg⋅m; 561 lb⋅ft).



The Bao 5 boasts impressive performance, with the ability to reach 125 km (78 mi) in just 16 minutes of charge and a combined range of 1,200 km (746 mi). The SUV is equipped with a BYD DMO (Dual Mode Off-Road) Super Hybrid system, providing enhanced off-road capabilities. Its approach and departure angles of 35 and 32 degrees, respectively, make it a formidable off-road vehicle.



With its launch, BYD aims to make a strong presence in the off-road vehicle market, offering a powerful and capable SUV that caters to the needs of off-road enthusiasts.


















