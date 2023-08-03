VIDEO REVIEW: Ferrari Purosangue. 12 Reasons To Get Excited. WATCH!

So then, the Purosangue. In literal terms 'pureblood'. There's a V12 up front and all-wheel drive, but more importantly, four doors and four seats. Controversial. There's also a hatch and a decent enough boot, Ferrari even has plans for ski and bike carriers – carbon fibre and fabulously expensive, obviously – and the sense that if practicality had been skinned down to the bare essentials in favour of Ferrari-ness, you'd be looking at it.



The 6.5-litre V12 produces 715bhp, enough to launch the Purosangue from 0-62mph in 3.3 seconds. Sprightly... But how does it fair on Italy's snow covered mountain roads?











