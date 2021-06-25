VIDEO REVIEW: First Pre-Production Review Of The 2024 Hummer EV.

“GMC’s HUMMER EV SUV offers an exceptional balance of on-road performance and off-road capability, enhanced by a unique structure that allows for our signature open-air experience,” said Al Oppenheiser, HUMMER EV chief engineer. “New features debuting on the SUV reinforce its role as a tactical tool in almost any situation.”



New technologies include trail mapping available via the redesigned myGMC app, and a new available Power Station generator that enables customers to utilize up to 3 kilowatts of power from the vehicle, turning the HUMMER EV SUV into a power source on the trail or a backup generator.



HUMMER EV’s interdependent body/battery structure enables the Infinity Roof on the EV pickup as well as the SUV, and expected best-in-class off-road proportions help make the new SUV even more maneuverable — while making the most of the HUMMER EV’s signature features such as available CrabWalk, available Extract Mode and more.



