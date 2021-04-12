VIDEO REVIEW: First Review Of 2022 Toyota Tundra REAL-WORLD Fuel Economy. Is It An ECO-BUSTER Or ECO-BASTARD?

Our friends over at TFL Car & Truck jsut bought the first 2022 Toyota Tundra and tested the real-world fuel economy.

Did it end up being an ECO-BUSTER OR ECO-BASTARD?




