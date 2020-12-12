VIDEO REVIEW: First Review Of All New Land Rover Defender In The Snow. Is It A Snow GOON Or A SNOWFLAKE?

The New Defender is the most capable and connected Land Rover to date and can trace its roots back to the original Series I model of 1948.



The iconic 4x4 embraces 21st century technologies and introduces Land Rover’s Pivi infotainment, which features an intuitive interface and its own back-up battery for always-on responses. Advanced software-over-the-air updates also ensure customers benefit from the latest software at all times, wherever they are in the world.



Our question is will the new Defender be a snow GOON or a SNOWFLAKE in this first test?









