VIDEO REVIEW: First Review Of All New Land Rover Defender In The Snow. Is It A Snow GOON Or A SNOWFLAKE?

Agent001 submitted on 12/12/2020 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:07:01 PM

Views : 454 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The New Defender is the most capable and connected Land Rover to date and can trace its roots back to the original Series I model of 1948.



The iconic 4x4 embraces 21st century technologies and introduces Land Rover’s Pivi infotainment, which features an intuitive interface and its own back-up battery for always-on responses. Advanced software-over-the-air updates also ensure customers benefit from the latest software at all times, wherever they are in the world.

Our question is will the new Defender be a snow GOON or a SNOWFLAKE in this first test?





VIDEO REVIEW: First Review Of All New Land Rover Defender In The Snow. Is It A Snow GOON Or A SNOWFLAKE?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)