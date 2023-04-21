VIDEO REVIEW: First Test Of The VW ID.7. Give Us YOUR Reasons Why You WOULD Or WOULD NOT Buy This Over A Tesla

The Volkswagen ID.7 is the German firm's most luxurious model to date, which in turn makes it a true rival to models from BMW, Mercedes and Audi - and perhaps even a successor to the Phaeton. Unlike the petrol- or diesel-powered Phaeton, however, the ID.7 is a fully electric car, and will be sold alongside VW EVs including the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.Buzz.



Like those cars, the ID.7 sits on VW's MEB electric car platform. It is being offered batteries of either 77kWh or 84kWh. That's enough to give this five-metre long, five-door fastback a range of between 380 and 435 miles, helped by its aerodynamic body.



The ID.7 also features the latest version of VW's infotainment system complete with a 15-inch display and customisable profiles for different drivers. Combined with a much higher quality interior than in smaller ID models, this reinforces VW's commitment to the ID.7 being a true flagship model.



The ID.7 will arrive in VW showrooms this summer, priced from around £55,000.













