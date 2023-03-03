VIDEO REVIEW: Ford BlueCruise 1.2. Update. MAJOR Or MINOR Changes? Hands-Free Lane Changing Is One.

Agent001 submitted on 3/3/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:01:33 PM

Views : 714 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

I recently acquired the latest Ford BlueCruise 1.2 hands-free driving software and had it installed in my F-150 PowerBoost. In this review, I'll be sharing my thoughts on the driving experience. This cutting-edge technology is not only available in BlueCruise-equipped Ford F-150s, but it's also expected to be incorporated into the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach E, as well as future versions of ActiveGlide in the Lincoln Navigator and other Ford or Lincoln vehicles that support hands-free driving.

Take a look at the video and tell us if it's worth the $1,995.00 extra cost to you...







VIDEO REVIEW: Ford BlueCruise 1.2. Update. MAJOR Or MINOR Changes? Hands-Free Lane Changing Is One.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)