I'm taking you through all the steps of buying my new Hypercar! It's the fastest accelerating electric Hypercar in the world: The Rimac C_Two! So I decided to visit Mate in Croatia – he showed me how he build the impressive home of electric Hypercars and shows you and me all the secret details of ultimate Hypercar production in the Full Rimac Factory Tour. It's impressive – let me know how you like this video.