VIDEO REVIEW: GOODBYE To The Audi S8. Are YOU Sorry To See It GO, Or Did Cars Like The Model S Plaid Destroy The MYTH Of German Engineering Superiority?

The last Audi S8 has left the factory. After four generations and 27 years, the twin-turbo V8 super-sedan is officially gone, with no direct successor planned. Audi is shifting its flagship focus to upcoming electric models like the A8 e-tron and the sphere-concept lineup.



For those who never experienced it, the final S8 packed 563 hp, all-wheel drive, rear-wheel steering, predictive active suspension, and a 0-60 time of 3.8 seconds, all hidden inside a body that looked like a regular executive A8. It was the ultimate Q-car: devastatingly fast, yet deliberately anonymous.



Globally, Audi rarely sold more than a couple thousand S8s in a good year. The traditional super-sedan segment has been shrinking for a while (BMW dropped the V8 M760i, Mercedes phased out the V12 S-Class, and even Bentley is going hybrid-heavy with the new Flying Spur).

So now it’s over.



Here’s the only question that matters today:



Are YOU genuinely sorry to see the Audi S8 disappear, or is its exit completely irrelevant to you? And did cars like the Tesla Model S Plaid DESTROY the MYTH of superior German engineering?



No wrong answers. Be brutally honest in the comments below.

















