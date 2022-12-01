VIDEO REVIEW: HERO Or ZERO? V8 Land Rover Defender.

Review of the new V8-powered Land Rover Defender 90 to see what it's for, who it's for or if it should even exist.



Land Rover has launched the powerful Defender V8 for 2022 model year as part of the expanded Defender 90 and 110 lineup, along with a range of enhancements to the award-winning 4x4 family.



The new 518hp Defender V8 and flagship Defender V8 Carpathian Edition provide a unique combination of performance and capability, with bespoke chassis settings delivering new levels of driver engagement and agility both on and off-road.











