VIDEO REVIEW: HIT OR MISS? 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO. POOR MAN'S RAPTOR?

The 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro bears the weight of being constantly compared to the Ford Raptor. In this video we do a thorough tour of the truck talk about whether or not it's fair to compare this thing to the Raptor.













First TNGA-F chassis in North America

3.5 TT V6 iForce Max Hybrid powertrain

437 hp

583 lb-ft

10 speed automatic

part-time 4x4

2 speed transfer case

LSDs front and rear

rear locker

multi-link rear suspension

17 inch TRD Pro wheels

33 in Falken Wildpeak tires

Fox shocks

TRD skid plates

TRD Pro light bar

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

Red interior

Arctic camo inlay on the seats

Heated seats

Cooled seats

Heated steering wheel

14 inch infotainment

digital gauge cluster

Multi-terrain select

downhill assist control

crawl control

trail cam





