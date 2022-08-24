VIDEO REVIEW: HIT OR MISS? 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO. POOR MAN'S RAPTOR?

The 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro bears the weight of being constantly compared to the Ford Raptor. In this video we do a thorough tour of the truck talk about whether or not it's fair to compare this thing to the Raptor.
First TNGA-F chassis in North America
3.5 TT V6 iForce Max Hybrid powertrain
437 hp
583 lb-ft
10 speed automatic
part-time 4x4
2 speed transfer case
LSDs front and rear
rear locker
multi-link rear suspension
17 inch TRD Pro wheels
33 in Falken Wildpeak tires
Fox shocks
TRD skid plates
TRD Pro light bar
Toyota Safety Sense 3.0
Red interior
Arctic camo inlay on the seats
Heated seats
Cooled seats
Heated steering wheel
14 inch infotainment
digital gauge cluster
Multi-terrain select
downhill assist control
crawl control
trail cam