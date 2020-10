Let me say, I have nothing against Jay Leno and I've met him a number of times and he's a nice guy.



But I must be honest and say I'm LENOED OUT. Are you?



Here is his latest video testing the Audi RS6.



Great car for about 27 Americans. That is EQUAL to the amount of people in the USA who still care about station wagons.



Maybe the driver behind Jay in the cover pic is trying to catch up because they are one of those 27 potential wagon customers?



Spies discuss.