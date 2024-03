The given text discusses a test conducted on 12 electric vehicles (EVs) to determine their range in winter conditions. Various models, including the Tesla Model 3, MG4, VW ID.7, and BYD Dolphin, were driven until they ran out of power to find out how far electric cars can actually go in cold weather. The results of this test can provide valuable insights for potential EV buyers concerned about winter range anxiety.



Are you SURPRISED about the CHINESE vehicles in the test?