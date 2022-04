We take a 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 with the extended range battery pack and record three DC fast charging sessions, (two from 10% to 80% and one 0% to 100%) on 3 different charging stations to see how well it will charge in cold weather.



Hyundai advertises that the Ioniq 5 will charge from 10% to 80% in only 18 minutes, but that's in ideal conditions. We wanted to see what customers can expect in colder temperatures when the battery won't accept its full charging power.