VIDEO REVIEW: IMPRESSED Or DEPRESSED? 2025 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRO, Trailhunter, and TRD Off-Road

Welcome to our in-depth video review of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner, where we take the TRD PRO, Trailhunter, and TRD PRO trims through both urban streets and rugged off-road terrains to determine which offers the best value for your money.



The TRD PRO stands out with its aggressive styling and Fox Racing shocks, designed for high-speed off-road adventures. It's the go-to for those who crave speed on rough terrains, equipped with a sunroof, JBL sound system, and a unique exhaust for an exhilarating drive. On the street, it balances well, offering a sporty feel while maintaining comfort.



Contrastingly, the Trailhunter is tailored for the overlanding enthusiast. With ARB's Old Man Emu suspension and a high-clearance design, it's built for slower-paced exploration and rock crawling. Its unique features include an onboard air compressor and a robust roof rack, making it perfect for those long weekend getaways into nature. However, on regular roads, it might feel less refined than its siblings.



Both TRD PRO models share the powerful i-Force Max hybrid powertrain, delivering 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque, ensuring they excel both on and off the beaten path. The decision between them boils down to whether your adventures lean towards speed or exploration. Watch our video to see which trim we think is the best investment for your lifestyle.



