VIDEO REVIEW: IMPRESSED Or DEPRESSED? FIRST Tesla Self-Driving Beta Test.

Agent001 submitted on 10/27/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:14:25 AM

Views : 488 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving Beta” testing videos shot and done. Thanks to my neighbor for letting us use his car to film. That is probably the least relaxing and sketchiest way to get across a city based off of my 24 hour test.





VIDEO REVIEW: IMPRESSED Or DEPRESSED? FIRST Tesla Self-Driving Beta Test.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)