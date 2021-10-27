VIDEO REVIEW: IMPRESSED Or DEPRESSED? FIRST Tesla Self-Driving Beta Test.

Agent001 submitted on 10/27/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:14:25 AM
Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving Beta” testing videos shot and done. Thanks to my neighbor for letting us use his car to film. That is probably the least relaxing and sketchiest way to get across a city based off of my 24 hour test. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Conner (@virtualkyle)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
— Agent001 (View Profile)
