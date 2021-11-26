VIDEO REVIEW: Is A TESLA Or Other EV In Your FUTURE? You'll Thank Us For This Guide That Will Help You Decide If One Is Even RIGHT For You.

If you're a person who is curious if an EV is for you there are not a lot of resources that will INTELLIGENTLY take you through the key considerations to assess if one is even RIGHT for you. Because EV's are certainly not for everyone.



Here's a good guide that answers many of the burning questions anyone should ask BEFORE dolling out the big bucks.



Whether you’re buying a 2021 Tesla Model 3, 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range, 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance, or the 2022 Tesla Model 3, there are a ton of questions I had when purchasing that were answered in part online, but were considerations I needed to find on my own. Here are a ton of those pieces all combined into one video. If you’re in the market for a Tesla Model 3, you’ll need to go through a number of considerations in choosing to purchase, tips when purchasing your Tesla Model 3, Accessories that you need for your Tesla Model 3, and last, I’m providing a handful of fun pieces that I didn’t expect!







