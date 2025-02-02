VIDEO REVIEW: Is The Hype Over China's Auto Threat Just A Big Bluff? WATCH This FSD Review And Tell Us!

This 1 Hour Drive video review using Huawei Qiankun ADS 3.2 Installed In Avatr 11" provides an in-depth look at Huawei's advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) within the context of China's bustling urban and highway environments. This review showcases the capabilities of Qiankun ADS 3.2, highlighting its performance in various driving scenarios, from complex city maneuvers to high-speed expressway navigation.



The video starts by demonstrating the system's effectiveness in recognizing and reacting to traffic conditions, including lane changes, merging into traffic, and navigating through dense urban areas with numerous pedestrians and cyclists. It's noted that the ADS 3.2 system handles these scenarios with surprising confidence and precision, often outperforming expectations set by other systems like Tesla's FSD. The Avatr 11, equipped with this technology, showcases advanced features like HD map-free smart driving, omnidirectional collision avoidance, and all-scenario intelligent parking, which are part of the Qiankun suite.



User feedback from posts on X praise the system for its reliability and the intuitive nature of its operation, suggesting that Huawei's ADS might have a competitive edge in China's autonomous driving landscape. The review concludes by suggesting that this version of Huawei's ADS is not only a significant step forward but might also set a new benchmark for ADAS technology in China.



