VIDEO REVIEW: KIA EV6. Does It Have The LUCK Of The Irish?

Agent001 submitted on 11/1/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:45:24 PM

Views : 350 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Sinead McCann reviews the new Kia EV6

It's one of the most anticipated launches of the year but does it live up to the hype?

Watch the video to find out





VIDEO REVIEW: KIA EV6. Does It Have The LUCK Of The Irish?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)