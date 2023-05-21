VIDEO REVIEW: KIA EV9 GT-LINE. DEALBREAKER? Are You As SHOCKED As We Are At How SMALL It Looks In Real Life?

With a design that exudes futuristic elements, the EV9 GT-Line boasts dynamic lines, a sculpted body, and a refined front grille. The vehicle's vibrant colors and polished finish further contribute to its overall visual appeal.

Despite its smaller exterior, the EV9 GT-Line manages to provide a spacious and comfortable interior. The well-designed cabin offers ample legroom, luxurious seating, and advanced infotainment features, ensuring a seamless driving experience for both the driver and passengers.

Here is a first look from Long Beach.

Are you as shocked at how small it looks in real life in comparison of how it appeared in press photos?

And would that be a DEALBREAKER for you?






