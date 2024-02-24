VIDEO REVIEW: KIA EV9. Popular Reviewer Gives A Thumbs Up But Like EVERYONE Else Besides US, He Misses The Key Point. Find Out.

Really love his smart reviews but even HE doesn't get it.



We have been telling you now for OVER two years that it's NOT the PRODUCTS.



Most, of the EVs out there are decent. And this EV9 is no exception.



But NONE of these will be around in a few years and will NEVER make money for these companies. Real success in the EV market (outside of Tesla) won't come to legacy auto companies if ever for at least a decade.



The answer to this equation is so simple it's sad that all these outlets can't get beyond their politics and personal we're all gonna die from climate change in 10 years philosophy. If they could critically think through this it is beyond simple.



1. Americans don't like to be forced to do ANYTHING.

2. Biden blew his campaign promised to have this amazing, charging network of .5 million stations running like a dream and even though he got his 7 billion for it, maybe they've done 10 stations?

3. And because of that, consumers have been inundated with videos from the Kyle Connors of the world always pointing out how shitty the out of home charging experience is around the country.

4. Americans love a Starbucks model of convenience. Charging your car on the road CERTAINLY isn't that. Unless you have a Tesla it pretty much BLOWS.

5. And one last point. THERE IS NO REAL VOLUME MARKET FOR EVS OVER 70K AND NO LEGACY COMPANY KNOWS HOW TO BE PROFITABLE IN THIS MARKET.



So it doesn't matter if the EV9 is good. It's too damn expensive and the range is suspect. END OF STORY. In the end it will FLOP.



And after seeing people all over losing their shirts in resale on these soon to be relics, what person in their right mind is gonna lay down 80 big ones for one of these and have it be worth 40 in 6 months?



Don't believe us? Go see what a Carmax will give you for an EV6, Mach-E, Lightning, Ioniq 5 or 6, etc. IT'S A JOKE!



But you're never going to hear that HONEST assessment from the media other than from us and a few others. Because they've got their noses to far up Biden's A_S. And they can NEVER admit they are wrong.



So enjoy the review of a pretty nice product. Someday we'll all be admiring it together in the computer museum.



Our advice? Watch and read everything so you are prepared. But come HERE for the TRUTH BOMBS because now more than ever, you need to SPY before you BUY!



Oh, and if you're thinking of buying one, take our advice and buy a Telluride. Then take the 30k and buy the magnificent 7 (consult your financial advisor before any investing) with it on the next big drop.

















