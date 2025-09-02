VIDEO REVIEW: MOVE OVER MERCEDES G63? The 2025 Defender Octa WANTS Your Spot! RATE IT!

The 2025 Land Rover Defender Octa is making a bold statement in the luxury SUV segment, signaling a clear message: "Move over, Mercedes G63." With its raw power, unmatched off-road capabilities, and a design that screams both heritage and modernity, the Defender Octa directly challenges the long-reigning supremacy of the G63 in the high-performance off-road market.



Under the hood, the Defender Octa boasts a BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which churns out an impressive 626 horsepower, making it the most powerful Defender ever produced. This power train ensures that it doesn't just match but potentially exceeds the G63's performance, with a 0-60 mph time of just 3.8 seconds. It's not just about speed; the Octa introduces a sophisticated 6D air suspension system, enhancing both its on-road agility and off-road prowess, allowing it to tackle terrains where the G63 might hesitate.



Aesthetically, the Octa retains the iconic Defender silhouette but with aggressive modifications like flared wheel arches, a bolder grille, and distinctive quad exhaust pipes, providing it with a more muscular stance than the luxurious yet somewhat ostentatious G63. Inside, the cabin is a blend of luxury and functionality, with performance-oriented seats and tech enhancements that cater to both the adventure seeker and the tech-savvy driver.



Priced starting at $152,000, the Defender Octa positions itself as a compelling alternative for those who desire the G63's capabilities but with a British twist that emphasizes ruggedness over sheer opulence. As the Defender Octa enters the fray, it invites G63 enthusiasts to reconsider their allegiances, offering a blend of performance, luxury, and off-road mastery that could redefine the segment's hierarchy.



