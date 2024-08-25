VIDEO REVIEW: Maine Loggers Test The Cybertruck And Give A Verdict.

Maine loggers have put the Tesla Cybertruck through its paces in their rugged work environments, as noted in discussions on X and related web content. While some loggers appreciate its handling and towing capabilities, expressing a surprising fondness for its utility in logging camps, there's a mix of reactions. The Cybertruck's unconventional design and electric powertrain have sparked curiosity and some practical interest for its performance off-road and in towing. However, not all feedback is positive; the vehicle's reception includes skepticism about its fit in traditional logging work due to its futuristic aesthetics and the broader cultural divide it represents.













