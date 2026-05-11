VIDEO REVIEW: Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Goes Electric With 1,169 HP—But Is It Still an AMG?

Mercedes-AMG’s all-electric GT 4-Door Coupé is undeniably quick. In GT 63 form it can summon up to roughly 1,153–1,169 hp and 1,475 lb-ft from three YASA axial-flux motors during brief Boost or Launch Control windows, enough for claimed 0–60 mph runs in the low two-second range and a 186 mph limited top speed.?



A 106 kWh battery on an 800-volt system supports up to 600 kW charging and optimistic WLTP ranges approaching 450 miles in ideal conditions. On paper, and in early track and road drives, it is a high-performance machine that can feel planted, adjustable, and capable of controlled slides thanks to torque vectoring, rear-wheel steering, and active suspension.?



Yet the central problem remains: it does not feel like a real AMG. Affalterbach’s identity was forged around hand-assembled engines—especially the bellowing twin-turbo V8s that gave the previous GT 4-Door its character. That is gone. In its place is a software-defined powertrain whose emotional content is largely synthetic. The optional AMGFORCE system pipes in a simulated V8 soundtrack through speakers and seat actuators, complete with fake gearshift sensations. Testers note it is better than pure silence and can even be engaging in Sport+, but it is still an approximation—closer to a high-fidelity recording than the real thing. Switch it off and the car reverts to the typical near-silent EV experience.?



Weight is another tell. At approximately 5,400 pounds, the GT 4-Door carries the usual battery penalty. Clever packaging, a low center of gravity, and sophisticated chassis electronics help it corner better than the number suggests, but the mass is always present in the way the car transitions and in the demands it places on brakes and tires. The polarizing styling—an aggressive, illuminated grille and Kamm-tail rear that looks nothing like prior AMG GTs—further distances it from the brand’s recent heritage. Some find it bold; many simply find it odd.?



Pricing starts near $145,000 for the GT 55 and $175,000 for the GT 63 in the U.S., placing it among other expensive electric grand tourers. It will be fast, practical enough for four adults and luggage via its hatch, and impressively engineered. What it lacks is the mechanical soul, the distinctive soundtrack born of combustion and exhaust, and the sense of a machine built around an engine rather than software and a battery. Mercedes can call it an AMG, and the numbers are real. The experience, however, still feels like a very powerful electric car wearing Affalterbach’s badge rather than a true continuation of the AMG tradition.



Is it a REAL AMG to you?



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