VIDEO REVIEW: NEW Ford Raptor. It Swings For The Fences But MOST Reviews SO FAR Say THIS About It Compared To The RAM TRX. WATCH AND READ!

We've been reading and watching many of the new reviews of the 2022 Ford Raptor.



So much expectation and pent up waiting for this new generation truck that changed the game.



And although the first reviewers aren't DISSING the new Raptor you can sense their hesitation in saying it's a MISS compared to the RAM TRX, for fear of getting blacklisted.



When you've been in the biz as long as we have, you pick up on the unsaid queues.



What say you Spies? Are you getting the same vibe we are? That they couldn't get their MOJO back from the RAM?



Discuss....












