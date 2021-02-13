VIDEO REVIEW: NEW VW Golf GTE. Do You Actually NEED A GTI Anymore?

The GTE used to be a warmed up version of the regular Volkswagen Golf, mixing a somewhat civilian engine with an electric motor for a bit more performance over the regular model and, crucially, the ability to drive on electric energy alone.



But the eighth-generation Golf is a bit different. The 2021 model now sits alongside the GTI and GTD in the company's performance line-up, and it now matches the petrol car on performance. It's also the most expensive car to not wear a Clubsport or R badge, which begs the question: has the new GTE made the GTI redundant?







