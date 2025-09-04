VIDEO REVIEW: New Audi A6 Avant. They BUILT IT, But WILL They COME?

The A6 Avant has long been Audi’s answer for drivers who crave the elegance of a sedan but need the cargo space and flexibility of a wagon—and for 2025, it’s better than ever. With its sharp, minimalist design and a longer, more sculpted body, this estate oozes sophistication while offering up to 30 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats. With Quattro all-wheel drive for that signature Audi grip. Inside, you’re treated to a plush cabin loaded with tech, including a refined MMI infotainment system and new driver-assist goodies like adaptive cruise with lane centering. Whether you’re hauling gear for a weekend getaway or cruising through city streets, the A6 Avant promises a blend of performance and utility.



But it’s 2025. We wonder who these Avants and sedans are really for.



I look at them and say, cool and nice but I’d 100% got for an SUV for the extra room and utility. And if we're honest, aside from material quality, is it really worth the premium over say the new Honda Accord? Let us hear your take…















