VIDEO REVIEW: New RANGE ROVER. Are You PLUGGED-IN To The New Look?

Range Rovers don’t come around that often. In fact, this is the fifth one ever. But there are some things even the Range Rover can’t outrun forever. Namely, the march of technology and connectivity, and more pressingly the need to future-proof it as climate change ceases to be a debate and becomes a genuine existential emergency. But can this new one keep up with the times and take aim at the latest Mercedes S-Class and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan as a curator of the ultimate luxury automotive experience?











