VIDEO REVIEW Of The 2022 Lexus NX. Are The Changes And Improvements ENOUGH To Get YOUR Consideration?

Based on the Global Architecture-K platform, the 2022 NX is wider and longer than the outgoing 2021 model. It also features revised looks that hone it closer in form to other new Lexus models; more standard safety equipment than ever before; and an upgraded interior. And not only because of Lexus Interface. There are also more charging ports as well as a new digital gauge cluster and steering wheel setup that integrates with the (optional) head-up display.



Wrapping our time up with the Lexus NX 350h prototype, I came away with two big impressions —



1. Lexus Interface is the real deal and a big step forward for Lexus infotainment systems. I look forward to testing a full-production version soon.

2. The all-new Lexus NX looks terrific and feels roomy and luxurious. Personally, I recommend F Sport Handling models for improved seating and tighter suspension characteristics, but the 350h impresses with its economy, comfort, and simplicity. It sips fuel and you don’t have to install any charging equipment.



Has it been improved ENOUGH to get YOUR consideration?





