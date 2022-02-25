VIDEO REVIEW: Owner Of THREE VW ID.4's JUMPS SHIP And Buys A Hyundai IONIQ 5. WATCH, To See The OUTCOME!

Agent001 submitted on 2/25/2022

Kyle and Dave are in Massachusetts collecting a new Hyundai IONIQ 5 Limited AWD from Gary Rome Hyundai. In this video we explain Dave’s ownership of the ID.4, the process of buying the IONIQ 5, and his first driving impressions of the vehicle.







